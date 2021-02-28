Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

