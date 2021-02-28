Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $763.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

