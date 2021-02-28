Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.