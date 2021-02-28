Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Increased by William Blair

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CBRE Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

