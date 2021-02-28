Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.60 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $54,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

