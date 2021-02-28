Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.