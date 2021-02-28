Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Decreased by Analyst

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.