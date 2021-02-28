QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,599,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 879,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,602. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.