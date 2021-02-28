QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $110,211.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00053689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00718734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00026906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038729 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

