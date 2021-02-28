Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.