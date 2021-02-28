Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 14,625 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.