Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

