Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 32,152 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.