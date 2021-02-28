Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,839 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

ESI opened at $18.05 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

