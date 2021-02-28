Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $742,000 Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.