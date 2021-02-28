QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 8.52 ($0.11). QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.79 ($0.13), with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

About QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.