QunQun Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $294,695.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

