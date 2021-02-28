Raise (RAISE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Raise has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $37,423.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.