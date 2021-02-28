Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Rally has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.00469276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00070147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00076282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00448643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00201924 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com.

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.