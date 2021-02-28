Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RAND opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

