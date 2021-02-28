Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.