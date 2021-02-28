Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

RNGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNGR. B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

