Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$690.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.