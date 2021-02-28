Raymond James Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

