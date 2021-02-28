Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $69.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

CWST stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,024,229.77. Insiders sold a total of 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

