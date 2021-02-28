Raymond James Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$5.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.79.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.67.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

