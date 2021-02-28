Raymond James Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $225.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.33.

Shares of HSKA opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

