Raymond James Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of XNCR opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Xencor by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

