Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

