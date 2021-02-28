Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RETA opened at $122.26 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

