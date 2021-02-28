Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,272.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

