Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

