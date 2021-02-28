Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REDFY opened at $0.26 on Friday. Rediff.com India has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

