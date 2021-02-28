REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.91 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

