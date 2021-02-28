Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $115.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

REGI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

