Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

RCII opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

