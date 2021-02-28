Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $182.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.39. 345,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

