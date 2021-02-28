Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

