Request Reaches One Day Volume of $956,365.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Request has a market capitalization of $75.76 million and approximately $956,365.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00783679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.