Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $8,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

