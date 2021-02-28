Research Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

