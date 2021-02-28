ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $6.27. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

