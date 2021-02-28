Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in February

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 901,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSSP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Reve Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

