Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $26.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,594. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

