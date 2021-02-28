REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX opened at $94.07 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.72 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

