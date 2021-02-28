Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.72 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

