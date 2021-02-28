Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

