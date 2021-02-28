Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,169 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.88% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $307,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

