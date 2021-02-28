RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 0.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 873,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

