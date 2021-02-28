RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,239 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.12. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

